K-pop star and BTS member Junk Kook teams up with Jack Harlow for their new collab “3D”. In the accompanying video, directed by Drew Kirsch, Junk soothes the ladies before linking with Jack Harlow for a game of chess. “3D” follows Jung Kook’s chart-topping record, “Seven” with Latto, which earned Latto her first No. 1 on the Billboard 100 singles chart.

Watch the “3D” video below.