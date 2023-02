Jack Harlow start in a new Doritos commercial titled New Angle. In the star-studded clip, Jack is inspired by a woman eating Doritos and quits rap to become a triangle percussion instrument player. In the middle of performances, musical lessons, and an award show, he runs into various stars including Missy Elliott, Sway Calloway, Heather B, and Elton John and more. The commercial will be aired during Super Bowl LVII on Sunday February 12th.

Watch the Doritos commercial below.