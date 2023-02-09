Home Editor's Picks New Music: Conway The Machine x Jae Skeese – Metallic 5’s Editor's PicksNew Music New Music: Conway The Machine x Jae Skeese – Metallic 5’s By Cyclone - February 9, 2023 Griselda’s Conway The Machine and Jae Skeese deliver their new collab “Metallic 5’s”. The Machine & Jae kick their gritty bars over the hardcore instrumental. Off of their upcoming project Pain Provided Profit. You can stream “Metallic 5’s” below. Near Mint Records · Conway The Machine & Jae Skeese – Metallic 5’s Spread the love