Black Soprano Family Loveboat Luciano calls on Conway The Machine for his new single/video, “Loretto”. Directed by SICIO1K, the features the two speaking their come up while bagging up at a dining table along with a few maids. Loveboat had this to say about the record:

“Loretto” is a record based on the federal prison my father was sentenced to for five years. Conway and I are two Buffalo Kids telling portions of our lives in small details. If you grew up like me or watched anybody like me grow up; you’ll appreciate this song. The video is live, and the culture has no choice but to rock with this; the video and bars are all organic.”

“Loretto” follows Loveboat Luciano’s track “2nd Strike” featuring Benny The Butcher and DJ Clue and will appear on his sophomore album, Parole, which drops June 30th.

Watch the “Loretto” video below.