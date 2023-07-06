Drumwork Records 7xvethegenius will team up with DJ Green Lantern on her upcoming project The Genius Tape which drops on June 9th. Here is the first single “Brainstorming” featuring Conway The Machine. 7xvethegenius says about the record:

“’Brainstorming’” is literally a collective of our thoughts. I told Con I just wanted to float on this record and calmly pop our shit in an elegant way. The chemistry we have together is easy and effortless. After how crazy the responses to Won’t He Do It were, I thought it was only right we continue to set the tone with this record.”

You can stream “Brainstorming” below.

***Updated with the official video.***

