Album Stream: Westside Gunn, Conway The Machine & The Alchemist – Hall & Nash 2: The Original Version

After eight years, Griselda’s Westside Gunn and Conway The Machine dig up the second installment of their Hall & Nash series produced by The Alchemist. Featuring 9 tracks and a guest appearance by ScHoolboy Q. Alchemist had this to say about the project:

“When I first linked with @westsidegunn & @whoisconway the original plan was to do a Hall & Nash 2 tape. From the first day in the lab, I knew I needed these guys on my beats more than they needed my beats. The shit was coming out crazy, they linked with @groovyq one day at my spot and made one, we knew we had something good…….While we were finishing the project, they signed their deal with Shady. We ended up changing the plan to drop H&N2, & over time used some of the songs for different things, but a handful of songs never came out, & the original version of the album was never released. Next year me @daringer_ Wes & Conway already cooking an official HALL & NASH 2 . 👀 u have been warned⛽️”

Hall & Nash 2: The Original Version is the follow-up to Gunn and Conway’s 2015 mixtape, Hall & Nash produced by Camoflauge Monk.

The trio has also released Hall & Nash 2: The Original Version on vinyl, cassette, and CD which can pick up on Alchemist’s Official Website. You can stream Hall & Nash 2: The Original Version in its entirety below.