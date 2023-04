Following the premiere of his new single, “Quarters“, Conway The Machine drops the B-Side, “Brucifix” featuring Westside Gunn. In the official videos, Conway & Westside Gunn take a trip to Paris, France to take on the sights and visit the cities iconic landmarks, Fashion Week, live shows, press runs, and more. Both “Quarters” and “Brucifix” will appear on Conway The Machine’s upcoming album, Won’t He Do It.

Watch the “Quarters” & “Brucifix” video below.