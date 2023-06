Trippie Redd returns with his new single/video, “Took My Breath Away” featuring singer and girlfriend Skye Morales. Directed by Loris Russier. The visual depicts the couple at a warehouse reminiscing about love. “Took My Breath Away” is Trippe Redd’s first new music since he released his latest album Mansion Muzik in January.

Watch the “Took My Breath Away” video below.