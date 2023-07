With his new album A Love Letter To You 5 set drop on July 28th, Trippie Redd gives fans his new single, “Last Days”. Produced by Zodiac and Pax, Trippie speak on spending one last night with his love interest. “Last Days” follows to the upcoming project’s previous single, “Took My Breath Away” featuring Skye Morales.

You can stream “Last Days” below.