After being quiet for the last few months, Trippie Redd gives his fans a new surprise project titled Saint Michael. Featuring seven new songs and no listed guest appearances. He had this to say about the project:

“7 songs now 7 songs later … 14. I’d like to thank you all for supporting me let’s take a moment to space our minds and rage through depression to rid the negativity.”

You can stream Saint Michael in its entirety below.