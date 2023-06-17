Demaris is selling foot videos. Find her on Cameo stepping on cigarette butts. Speaking of feet, Doja Cat is back with the first single off her upcoming album. Is she dissing Nicki? And will she go #1 on Billboard? That being said, hip-hop doesn’t have a #1 this year. We discuss why that might be the case. We stay on music and discuss Made in America’s female-dominant lineup and a couple other festivals. Then we get to the biggest controversy in music this week, YK Osiris. Naturally we brought up Meek’s tweets about the situation. Today’s voicemails were concerning to say the least. First, we have a Freaknik call followed by a (not hip-hop) boys trip to Miami. Finally we end the NBA season on a correct sports take. Mal and Julian said the Nuggets would win in 5. This led to an interesting discussion about Jokic. Tune in as the guys discuss all of this + more!

