The JBP kicks off this episode discussing new music that was released, including Gunna’s ‘a Gift & a Curse’ (26:27) and Killer Mike’s project ‘MICHAEL’ (37:00). YK Osiris is accused of sexual assault after a run-in with Sukihana as videos surfaced on social media (50:38), the gang reacts to Meek Mill’s tweets (1:01:18), and Ja Morant has officially received a 25-game suspension from the NBA (1:21:43). Also, the latest on the YNW Melly trial (1:38:07), Killer Mike joins the podcast (1:50:33) to discuss his new album (1:59:55), his upbringing in Atlanta (2:19:55), + MORE!

Sleeper Picks:

Joe | Maeta – “F**k Your Friend”

Parks | femdot. – “2003”

Ish | Kiana Ledé (feat. Bryson Tiller) – “Gone”

Melyssa | Doja Cat – “Attention”