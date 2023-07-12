The JBP kicks off this episode discussing QueenzFlip’s appearance with WWE over the weekend () before turning to music, starting with Lil Uzi Vert’s ‘Pink Tape’ reaching No. 1 on Billboard, ending the 2023 drought for Hip-Hop (). Travis Scott announces Utopia Performance at Egyptian Pyramids ahead of his new album set to release this summer (), Post Malone is dropping at the end of the month (), and Le’Veon Bell says he paid for verses from Moneybagg Yo and Stunna 4 Vegas but didn’t like them (). Also, the JBP investigates the recent Michael Rubin party (), Mel discusses a homage to video vixens party she attended (), Jonah Hill’s ex shares screenshots of conversations as she accuses him of being emotionally abusive (), more videos from Usher concerts (

), + MORE!

Sleeper Picks:

Joe | Ambré – “PT. II (DRAKE & DRIVE)”

Ice | Arsonal da Rebel – “(Intro) Counted Me Out”

Parks | Mike Yorkz – “Summer Salt/Fine Line”

Ish | Leon Thomas – “Breaking Point”

Melyssa | Khamari – “Drifting”