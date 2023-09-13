The JBP kicks off this episode with Ice reviewing a recent Gunna concert at Barclays () before the pod turns to new music slated to drop this Friday (). Joe has been in the headlines for his take on the new Meg Thee Stallion & Cardi B record (), Tink and Hitmaka are publicly going through a break up (), Joe calls Ice to homie court (), and Ashton Kutcher & Mila Kunis release an apology video for writing character letters for Danny Masterson (). Also, the JBP recaps week 1 in the NFL (), Stephen A. Smith joins the pod to discuss his battle against Skip Bayless and the addition of Shannon Sharpe (), ESPN layoffs (), USA not sending its best to FIBA World Cup (), Jordan vs. Lebron (

), + MORE!

Sleeper Picks:

Joe | Tyla – “Water”

Ice | Ryan Trey (feat. Mariah the Scientist) – “Ain’t Even Friends”

Parks | Apollo Brown & Planet Asia – “Broad Dayin’”

Ish | Dre Scot – “Feelings”

Melyssa | Full Crate (feat. Dende) – “Sinking Ship”