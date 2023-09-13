The MTV Video Music Awards took place last night (Sept. 12th) at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. The night celebrated this year’s biggest music videos. Hosted by Nicki Minaj for the second consecutive year, this year’s ceremony honored Diddy with the Global Icon Award and celebrated Hip Hop’s 50th anniversary with a star-studded performance by Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj, LL Cool J, Run-DMC, Slick Rick, Doug E. Fresh, and Grand Master Flash and The Furious Five. Other performances included Doja Cat, Cardi B & Megan The Stallion and more

Some of the big wins throughout the night included Nicki Minaj’s “Super Freaky Girl” winning Best Hip-Hop video, Ice Spice winning Best New Artist and SZA’s “Shirt” taking Best R&B. Latto also won earned Song Of The Summer for her collab with Jung Kook on “Seven”, and Doja Cat’s “Attention” video, directed by Spencer Graves, was given Best Art Direction.

You can watch the performances below.