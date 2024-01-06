Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice, Ish, Queenzflip & Melyssa Ford (Episode 688) “A Little Bit Of Truth”

In the first episode of 2024, the JBP begins with their thoughts and reactions to Katt Williams appearance on Shannon Sharpe’s ‘Club Shay Shay’ (28:14) before discussing the theory with black men in Hollywood wearing dresses (1:04:02). Dave Chappelle releases his new stand-up special ‘The Dreamer’ on Netflix (1:32:10), Jeffrey Epstein contact names revealed in unsealed documents (1:38:41), and Uncle Murda releases his 2023 Rap Up (1:57:23). Also, the room reacts to the viral video of a man jumping a judge in court (2:13:57), Rolling Stone says Usher’s ‘Confessions Pt. 2’ is the best R&B song of the century (2:33:36), Part of the Show (3:11:45), and much more!

Sleeper Picks:

Joe | Stonebwoy – “More of You”

Ice | Gucci Mane & B.G. – “Paperwork”

Parks | GREA8GAWD (feat. Rome Streetz) – “Avant Gawd”

Ish | Jessica Domingo, pastels, & Relyae – “Could’ve Been U (Remix)”

Melyssa | UNA MIA – “Lose You”