The JBP starts this episode by sharing stories from their weekend () before addressing the beef between Rick Ross & DJ Envy (). Lil Durk accuses Gunna of being a rat in an interview with DJ Akademiks (), Ish spouts off about the Lakers after they were swept by the Nuggets (), and Janelle Monáe graces the cover of Rolling Stone magazine (). The gang also talks about the value in narratives (), Devin Haney’s fight against Vasiliy Lomachenko (), **SPOILER ALERT** Succession’s most recent episode (

), + MORE!

Become a Patron of The Joe Budden Podcast for additional bonus episodes and visual content for all things JBP.: Tap in here www.patreon.com/JoeBudden

Sleeper Picks:

Joe | Sevyn Streeter – “It’s a Man’s World” Ice | 3SideSayge – “Demons” Parks | Ransom – “Freedom” Ish | Genia – “False Prophet” Melyssa | The Hics – “Caught In A Lie” QueenzFlip | Ding Dong – “Krazy Krazy”

