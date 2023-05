The late rapper Juice WRLD drops of his “Cheese & Dope” freestyle. Shot by Steve Cannon and Chris Long, Juice goes in over Project Pat’s 2001 classic “Cheese & Dope” while smoking in a hotel room. The unreleased visual follows Juice WRLD’s 5 year anniversary Goodbye & Good Riddance album, which was featured two new records, “Glo’d Up” / “No Good”.

Watch the “Cheese & Dope Freestyle” below.