The JBP returns to the airwaves as they start things off with Keke Palmer being called out publicly by her boyfriend after viral videos of her at an Usher show hit social media (23:50). Birdman presses Druski on Instagram live for his spoof record label (1:17:46), Drake responds to Childish Gambino while on tour (1:42:55), and Meta launches their Twitter competitor app ‘Threads’ which has led to mixed reactions (1:55:35). Also, does anyone on the pod have a fake social media page (2:17:45), the world saw the hottest day ever recorded (2:27:19), + MORE!

Become a Patron of The Joe Budden Podcast for additional bonus episodes and visual content for all things JBP.: Tap in here www.patreon.com/JoeBudden

Sleeper Picks:

Joe | Keyshia Cole – “Forever Is A Thing”

Ice | Melli – “Wyldin”

Parks | Grip – “Bare”

Ish | PHABO (feat. Ambré) – “NYL”

Melyssa | Esthero – “My Torture”