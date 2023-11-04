The JBP kicks off this episode with Joe sharing the backstory of his Wednesday evening due to a recent viral video that hit social media (20:27). In new music, Jeezy drops his double album ‘I Might Forgive… But I Don’t Forget’ (45:33), reactions to Meg Thee Stallion’s new single ‘Cobra’ (51:18), Benny the Butcher & Lil Wayne link up once again for ‘Big Dog’ (1:24:00), Lucky Daye releases his new record ‘That’s You’ (1:29:44), and The Beatles are back thanks to the support of AI (1:42:33) . Also, Lil Yachty sits down with J. Cole as they address Joe’s reaction to ‘First Person Shooter’ (1:50:50), the room shares their condolences to the fama father and son are killed outside their apartment in Brooklyn (2:13:48), Kim Kardashian shares that her Kanye’s daughter prefers Dad’s house (2:24:32), Shaq agrees with Ish’s take on Bol Bol & Wemby (2:41:20), a lot of people have had enough of Akademiks (2:58:20), + MORE!

Sleeper Picks:

Joe | Majid Jordan – “Tears In Your Eyes”

Ice | Jeezy – “Keep the Change”

Parks | Jeezy – “Since Pac Died”

Ish | Arin Ray & Vanilla is Black – “Cold”

Melyssa | Alice Smith – “I Put a Spell On You”