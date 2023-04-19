

The JBP starts this episode by recapping Coachella () and giving their thoughts on Frank Ocean’s performance and what went wrong with the set (). Ice recaps the Lil Wayne concert he attended (), Jonathan Majors PR & management teams have severed ties (), and the gang has some updates on the YSL RICO case (). Also, an A.I. version of a Drake & Weeknd song was leaked (), Part of the Show (), the NBA playoffs (

), + MORE!

Sleeper Picks:

Joe | Dende – “Block Me”

Ice | Mozzy – “FREE ALL THE LIFERS”

Parks | Agony Aka Southside Tone – “Ricks Story”

Ish | Maeta – “S(EX) [Sped Up]”

Melyssa | Satin Jackets & Panama – “Back to Me”

QueenzFlip | Stack Bundles – “Drunk or High”