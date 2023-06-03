The JBP kicks off this episode discussing new music including Gunna’s new single (), Cardi B & Latto’s record ‘Put It On Da Floor Again’ (), and Diddy is accused of stealing his recent record ‘Act Bad’ (). Joe brings a trivia game for the pod to play () and the gang sends their thoughts and prayers to D.C. Young Fly & the family of Jacky Oh (). Also, the JBP responds to the media’s coverage of Jamie Foxx (), Shannon Sharpe agrees to buyout with FS1 (), Part of the Show returns (), + MORE!

Sleeper Picks:

Joe | Queen Naija – “Words of Affirmation”

Ice | Icewear Vezzo – “Back On The Road”

Parks | Saba & No ID – “hue_man nature”

Ish | Fridayy & Chris Brown – “Don’t Give It Away”

Melyssa | Tame Impala – “Posthumous Forgiveness”