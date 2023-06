The Weeknd links with Playboi Carti and legendary pop star Madonna for his new single “Popular”. Produced by Metro Boomin, Mike Dean, and The Weeknd, the three sing of a woman doing whatever it takes to become famous and its ups and downs. “Popular” is the follow-up to The Weeknd and Future’s “Fantasy“. Both records are off The Idol, Vol. 1, the soundtrack to The Weeknd’s new HBO series, The Idol, which premieres June 4th.

You can stream “Popular” below.