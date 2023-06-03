Happy Pride Month! We’re back after almost two weeks away from each other and we pick up right where we left off. The LA crew Rory, Julian and Demaris return after Rory’s album release party. We go over Rory’s press run and Amara’s (Rory’s Daughter) first flight experience. Julian “acted bad” at the release party while Demaris was hours late. RIP to Tina Turner, but Rory (probably) felt a way based on the charts. Then Rory shares his trip to Seattle and taking his daughter to her first baseball game and aquarium. Speaking of under the sea, Mal was planning on seeing the Little Mermaid alone. Meanwhile in hip-hop the beef is back between DJ Drama and Meek / Drake and Kendrick. Then we discuss an odd dating preference from Rubi Rose. It’s time for voicemails. Today’s focus is on relationships/sex (our specialty). Finally, we discuss sports Shannon Sharpe leaving FS1, LeBron contemplating retirement, and NBA Finals prediction. Tune in as the guys discuss all of this + more!

