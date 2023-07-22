Today we’re joined by the beautiful Weezy co-host of one of our favorite podcasts, Whoreible Decisions. We start with some personal gripes. Then we talk about Rory and Weezy’s recent collaboration…DJ Drama’s ‘Gangsta Grillz’ podcast. This leads to conversation about the current podcast climate. Weezy shares a story of how she stole from Jay-Z and Beyonce. It’s time to talk about dating. Everyone shares their dating preferences and what they’re most interested in. Spoiler: Weezy absolutely loves c*m. We shared our thoughts on Andrew Tate and the hoax missing girl in Alabama. Somehow this led back to a conversation about dating within your tax bracket. We get into voicemails with compelling relationship advice from our guest expert. Tune in as the guys and Weezy discuss all of this + more!

