Video: NEW RORY & MAL (Episode 225) There’s ONE Problem With ‘Pink Friday 2’

Today is a day for celebration. We are humbled to be in the presence of the newest member of the NOI, Brother Mal. Before Jay Electronica welcomed Mal to the brotherhood, the guys went to a Spotify creator dinner (full prediction of the dinner available on Patreon). Mal shares with us how Rory ruined the event. In other “awkward” news Travis Scott and John McEnroe face off on a zoom call. We call cap, but comment on the sneaker rollout. Then we discuss Jack Harlow’s new single with Dave. Rory adds fuel to the beef before we turn to the biggest release of the week, Pink Friday 2. We have an issue with Nicki’s album, but it’s not directed at who you’d expect. Staying in conflict, we’re ready for Keith Lee to leave our city. We cover his NY food journey. Did you see the video of the woman trying to burn down MLK’s house? The world is a simulation. It’s time for voicemails. We get into a great call then discuss our personal team cult, Shohei Ohtani’s $700m contract, and end on a rant from Rory about how bad Harry Potter’s character is throughout the movies. Tune in as the full team discusses all of this

+ more!

Time Stamps:

00:00:00 – Start

00:00:31 – MAL Joins The Nation Of Islam

00:04:21 – The Guys Go To A “Spotify” Dinner

00:13:44 – Art Basel & Kanye West

00:24:03 – Travis Scott vs. John McEnroe

00:28:16 – Jack Harlow & Dave Drop A Single

00:35:07 – MAL’s Honest Opinion About Jack Harlow

00:42:00 – Pink Friday 2 Review

00:50:25 – J.Cole’s Verse On Pink Friday 2

01:01:00 – Nicki Had A “Therapy Session” With Cole

01:13:48 – Keith Lee Visits NYC

01:22:45 – Woman Tries To Burn Down Martin Luther King Jr’s House

01:30:26 – Rory Debates Harry Potter

01:41:12 – Voicemails

01:48:30 – People Want Too Much Attention

01:52:02 – Bareknuckle Fighting

01:54:40 – Shohei Ohtani Locks In $700Mil Deal

02:00:52 – Lakers Win In-Season Tournament

