We’re back after a busy weekend. Rory and Julian both hit shows. Rory went to Wale then Nas, while Julian went to Drake. Drake’s interview with Bobbi dropped and he took aim at Elliott Wilson about his recent comments. Is there ageism in hip-hop journalism? Staying on beef, A$AP Rocky seemingly took a shot at Travis Scott during his Rolling Loud set. Meanwhile, Travis dropped a very safe record for a single leading up to ‘Utopia’. An artist that’s not taking the safe route is Doja Cat. She has no love for her fans…and neither do we. In more music releases Nas released another album with Hit-Boy and Kodak did a questionable song with 6ix9ine. Then we break down the Twitter rebrand. We have a mixed bag of voicemails today that end on a high. Tune in as the guys discuss all of this + more!

