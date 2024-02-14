Video: NEW RORY & MAL (Episode 242) The Super Bowl Episode

Time Stamps:
00:00:00 – Start
00:00:32 – Britney Spears Dad Was Right
00:02:38 – Mariah Carey’s Alter Ego
00:04:42 – Travel Etiquette / Rory Growing His Hair
00:10:25 – Police Officers & Fire Fighters
00:12:44 – Where We Watched The Super Bowl
00:15:05 – Mal Checking Into LA
00:15:56 – Super Bowl Game Recap
00:18:54 – Tony Romo & Tom Brady Calling Games
00:24:02 – Travis Kelce Bumping Into Coach
00:27:12 – Forecasting Pat Mahomes Legacy
00:32:17 – Usher Halftime Recap
00:39:28 – Should Usher Brought Out Travis Kelce’s Ex?
00:41:21 – Ice Spice At The Game
00:43:04 – Usher & Alicia Keys Viral Embrace
00:56:03 – Beyonce’s Commercial & ‘Renaissance II’
01:02:20 – Kanye’s Commercial & ‘Vultures’ Review
01:10:45 – Drake & Kanye Lacking Lyrical Substance
01:16:22 – Will Kanye Change His Sound?
01:19:19 – How Consuming Music Has Changed
01:26:17 – Joe Biden’s Super Bowl Tweet
01:32:50 – Problematic Commercials / Rewriting History
01:38:28 – Kanye & Adidas CEO Hangout / YZY Sale
01:40:07 – Voicemail / What Type Of Student We Were
01:47:06 – Rory Bit A Kid’s Stomach
01:51:10 – Rory Fought His Dad (and lost bad)
01:55:30 – Logic’s Sit Down With His Dad
02:11:40 – Mal’s S*icude Hotline
