Video: NEW RORY & MAL (Episode 220) We’re Not Afraid To Talk About Diddy

We’re back stateside from London and immediately went to the studio. We recap our abroad experience which featured cameos from former president Bill Clinton, 50 Cent blowing hookah smoke in Rory’s face, and Mal at the carnival with Giggs. We also get the latest installment of Rory’s airport rage. Then we pivot to Diddy. We had a different discussion about him on the latest patreon, but we bring a nuanced perspective on this episode. Will the music industry look in the mirror? In music news, Drake released again while we were on the road. Julian introduces a conspiracy that Drake was talking about Rory & Mal. Then we discuss Andre’s flute album. It’s time for voicemails. Tune in as the guys discuss all of this + more! Thank you again London for an amazing sold out show. NY is the last show of the year and is also sold out…we’ll see you December 2nd at Sony Hall.

Time Stamps:

00:00:00 – Start

00:00:47 – Back From London

00:02:53 – Rory Met Bill Clinton

00:07:39 – Lesbian Couple On Stage At London Show

00:08:47 – The Guys Had Dinner With 50 Cent & Giggs

00:13:17 – Rory Went Full “Karen” With The Airport

00:21:04 – A Complete Stranger Takes The Gang Home In His Creepy Van

00:27:49 – Diddy & Cassie

00:36:53 – Diddy Won’t Take Responsibility Only Settlements

00:38:15 – Do We Want To Hear From Diddy?

00:49:13 – Not The First Time We Heard Diddy Stories

00:59:32 – Time To Address The Elephant In The Hip-Hop Room

01:11:07 – Chris Brown “11:11” First Week Numbers

01:12:21 – Julian’s Conspiracy On “Red Button” & The Guys

01:19:16 – Drake’s Lazy Diss On Pusha T

01:22:13 – Andre 3000 New Flute Album

01:24:53 – Pitchfork’s High Rating & Labeling The Album As “Hip-Hop”

01:34:40 – Voicemail – Child Support Situation

01:47:17 – Demaris Has A “Pause” Dilemma

