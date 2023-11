Wiz Khalifa gives fans a new record titled ‘No Fair’. The song is featured on the Good Burger 2 soundtrack. Produced Chad Hugo of The Neptunes and Lex Luger. Wiz rides the upbeat instrumental on the fun-loving record. Good Burger 2 stars Kenan Thompson, Kel Mitchell, and Jillian Bell, and can be watched on the Paramount+ app.

You can stream “No Fair” below.