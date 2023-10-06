Wiz Khalifa gets back in his mixtape bag as he drops off his new project titled Khali Sober. Hosted by DJ Whoo Kid. Featuring 12 new records and no listed guest appearances. He had this to say about the new project:

“The new mixtape and beginning to the next chapter of the saga of wiz Khalifa in an industry where the mixtape has taken a back seat wiz is daring enough to bring his talents to the forefront delivering an instant stoner classic with many more promised to follow”

You can stream Khali Sober in its entirety below.