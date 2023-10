Megan Thee Stallion drops off a new record titled “Out Alpha The Alpha”. The song is featured in the upcoming A24 comedy Dicks: The Musical. Megan delivers some outlandish lyrics over a 2000s pop-inspired instrumental. Dicks: The Musical is directed by Larry Charles and adapted from the off-Broadway production Fu**ing Identical Twins by Josh Sharp and Aaron Jackson. The comedy is set to hit theaters on October 6th.

You can stream “Out Alpha The Alpha” below.