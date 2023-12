Singer and actress Renee Rapp and Megan Thee Stallion take over on their new collab, “Not My Fault”. On the new pop / hip hop record, Renee Rapp speaks on self confidence and female dominance in a man’s world, while Megan adds he fire verse. “Not My Fault” is off the upcoming soundtrack to the movie Mean Girls, which stars Renee Rapp.

You can stream “Not My Fault” below.