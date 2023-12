Nicki Minaj teams up with R&B divas, Monica and Keyshia Cole for her new single, “Love Me Enough”. Produced by Murda Beatz, Charlie Handsome and Joseph L’Étranger, Nicki talks about self-love during difficult times in a relationship, while Monica and Keyshia add their angelic vocals. “Love Me Enough” follows Nicki’s recent release “Beep Beep (Remix)” featuring 50 Cent. The two records are off of Nicki new album Pink Friday 2: Gag City Deluxe.

You can stream “Love Me Enough” below.