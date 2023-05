Wiz Khalifa is living life on the road in his new video, “What Would I Do”. Shot by Braden Walker, the clip follows Wiz as he performs at different venues for The Good Trip Tour as he vibes with fans, and hangs out with his crew including Berner & Smoke DZA, “What Would I Do” is the follow-up to his previous release “Little Do They Know”. Off of his upcoming WiztleMania project.

Watch the “What Would I Do” video below.