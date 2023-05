Anderson .Paak and Knxwledge return as the duo NxWorries with their brand new single, “Daydreaming”. Produced by Knxwledge, Anderson .Paak serenades his love interest on the laid back instrumental. “Daydreaming” is the follow-up single to their 2022 track “Where I Go” featuring H.E.R..

You can stream “Daydreaming” below.