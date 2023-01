Cordae and Anderson .Paak link back up for their new collab, “Two Tens”. Produced by J.Cole and Dem Jointz, the two trade clever bars speaking their love for a special woman. Along with the track is the flashy and party video. Cordae and Anderson .Paak previously collabed on “RNP” off of Cordae’s 2019 debut album, The Lost Boy.

Watch the “Two Tens” video below.