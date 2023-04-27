Home Behind The Scenes Video: Machine Gun Kelly & Cordae – Doja Freestyle Behind The Scenes Video: Machine Gun Kelly & Cordae – Doja Freestyle By Cyclone - April 27, 2023 Live from the backyard, Machine Gun Kelly and Cordae have a two-man cypher with their new “Doja Freestyle”. They hop on Central Cee’s “Doja”, the two spittas grab their mics and kick their braggadocious bars. Watch the “Doja Freestyle” below Spread the love RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Music Video: Cordae ft. Anderson.Paak – Two Tens Music Video: Cordae – Feel It In The Air Music Video: YBN Cordae – Fighting Temptations