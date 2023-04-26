Well it’s the beginning of the week, and this podcast is now your only source for accurate news after both Don Lemon and Tucker Carlson have been fired. Over the weekend Demaris had a non-vip concert experience with a bumpy bathroom experience. Speaking of bumps, we react to Usher saying he’d do a Super Bowl Halftime show. Weekend 2 at Coachella has finally come to a close (sans Frank) and Latto used her performance to address some beef. Staying on beef, Jim Jones continues to pester Pusha T in a recent interview which prompts a subtle response from Pusha. We continue to reminisce about past beef which moves Rory (pause). Julian drops another random celebrity interaction, while 11-year-old Rory annoyed Benzino at a Miami Heat game. Tune in as the guys discuss all of this, as well as, the Knicks moving one game closer to the second round, Tank vs. Ryan Garcia, + more!

