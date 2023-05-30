Home Music Video Music Video: Machine Gun Kelly – Pressure Music Video Music Video: Machine Gun Kelly – Pressure By Cyclone - May 30, 2023 Machine Gun Kelly returns back to home in the visual for his new single, “Pressure”. In the clip, MGK cruises through his hometown of Cleveland, Ohio while he kicks his clever bars. Off of his upcoming rap album. Watch the “Pressure” video below. Spread the love RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Video: Machine Gun Kelly – Renegade Freestyle Video: Machine Gun Kelly & Cordae – Doja Freestyle