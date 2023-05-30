Home Music Video Music Video: Diddy, City Girls & Fabolous – Act Bad Music Video Music Video: Diddy, City Girls & Fabolous – Act Bad By Cyclone - May 30, 2023 Diddy links up with City Girls & Fabolous for a new Summer track titled “Act Bad”. The four debuted the single at Miami’s LIV. He is the official release. You can stream “Act Bad” below. ***Updated with the official video.*** Spread the love RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Music Video: Red Cafe ft. Capella Grey & Fabolous – Don’t Vibe And Tell Music Video: Maino & Fabolous ft. Stuy Babyz – Best For Me Video: Diddy – One Hit For Uber One Commercial New Music: Diddy Ft. PartyNextDoor – Sex In The Porsche Music Video: Diddy ft. Rick Ross – Watcha Gon’ Do Music Video: Fabolous ft. Ashanti – Ashanti (Remix)