For the Fast X soundtrack NLE Choppa, Kodak Black, BTS’s Jimin, JVKE, and Muni Long link up for the official video to their collab “Angel Pt. 1”. In the visual along with scenes from the movie, JVKE shows out on the piano, while Jimin and Muni Long sing in various backdrops. Kodak and NLE bring the heat with their fiery verses. The visual follows the soundtrack’s previous singles “Won’t Back Down” by NBA YoungBoy, Bailey Zimmerman, and Dermot Kennedy and YG, Ty Dolla $ign, and Lambo4oe’s “Let’s Ride”.

Watch the “Angel Pt. 1” video below.