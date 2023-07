Jay Rock is gearing up to release his first new album in 5 years. He follows his “Eastside” single from last month with his new single, “Too Fast (Pull Over)” with Anderson .Paak and Latto. Produced by Mustard and GYLTTRYP. The official video features Jay Rock getting the party started riding around in a G-Wagon with a stripper pole attached to the back. The three vibe at a pool party full of twerkers and TDE’s usual suspects.

Watch the “Too Fast (Pull Over)” video below.