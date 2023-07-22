Home Album Stream EP Stream: Ice Spice – Like..? (Deluxe) Album Stream EP Stream: Ice Spice – Like..? (Deluxe) By Cyclone - July 22, 2023 Ice Spice continues to push her new EP Like..? with the deluxe version. The Like..? (Deluxe) adds 3 new songs “How High?”, “Butterfly Ku”, and “Deli” and a bonus track “On The Radar”. You can stream Like..? (Deluxe) in its entirety below. Spread the love RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Music Video: Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice ft. Aqua – Barbie World Music Video: Ice Spice – In Ha Mood EP Stream: Ice Spice – Like..?