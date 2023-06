Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice are living in a “Barbie World” in their new song / video. The record appears on the Barbie motion picture soundtrack, Barbie The Album. The record flips Europop band Aqua’s 1997 hit “Barbie Girl” and the visual centers around Nicki & Ice stunting their doll-like lifestyle from their Barbie House to Beverly Hills.

Watch the “Barbie World” video below.