Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice, Ish, & Queenzflip (Episode 638) “Dudecast”

The JBP kicks things off by discussing their weekend plans before turning to new music which begins with the Young Thug project ‘Business Is Business’ (21:34). Pusha T responds to Jim Jones in a newly released Clipse record (33:38), the latest news on the OceanGate submersible (56:05), and Taxstone receives 35 years from the Irving Plaza shooting (1:28:00). Also, rumors have it Papoose and Eazy The Block Captain got into a physical altercation (1:56:22), NBA Draft and recent trades (2:30:39), Flip has a question for the room (2:45:33), + MORE!

Sleeper Picks:

Joe | Hrs & Hrs (Remix) (feat. Usher) – Muni Long

Ice | Young Dom – “Master P”

Parks | 7xvethegenius & DJ Green Lantern – “The Feel”

Ish | TA Thomas – “June 15th”

QueenzFlip | Stack Bundles – “Some Say Its Crazy”