Under the sea…lives a conspiracy (maybe?) The biggest news of the week has been the missing, now found, submarine. We speculate which leads to a critique of one of the passenger’s stepsons who chose to attend a concert and message an Only Fans model. Mal defends his disdain towards stepchildren. Cardi B provided her point of view which led to a conversation about her and Tasha K. Meanwhile in Paris, Pharrell hosted his first Louis Vuitton fashion show. All the stars were out and hip-hop beef made its way to the runway. Pusha T finally responds to Jim Jones on a previewed song during the show. While old head beef continues XXL ushers this year’s freshmen class. This leads to a conversation about Ice Spice, Kim Kardashian, and Kanye. YK Osiris is back with a nasty PR move. We recall some of our favorite ridiculous moments in hip-hop PR history. Young Thug is making his return and we give our predictions and Julian calls Gunna’s first week sales. Nicki is back to beefing, but this time with Saweetie. Now it’s time to get into voicemails which continues to be a relationship segment, but this time we add a “is this hip-hop” question. Tune in as the guys discuss all of this + more!

