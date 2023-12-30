Video: NEW RORY & MAL (Episode 230) 2020-More

This episode was previously recorded. We’re closing in on New Years so it’s time to reflect. We share our wishes and things we’d like to leave behind in 2024. We go down some of the craziest stories of the year: Spy Balloons, Big Red Boots, UFOs, Jonathan Majors, Elon Musk vs. Mark Zuckerberg, Bobbi Altoff, the list goes on. Now it’s time for the music. We rank our top albums of the year and discuss this year in music. It’s time for the final two voicemails of the year. Tune in as we take you out of the final days of 2020-ME and help you transition into 2020-MORE. Thank you everyone for the ongoing support and we’ll see you in the New Year!

Time Stamps:

00:00:00 – Start

00:00:27 – The New Years

00:05:25 – The Crews Plans For NYE

00:16:55 – More Things To Leave Behind In 2023

00:23:55 – Podcasts Died In 2023

00:30:28 – Ideal TV/Movie Dad

00:37:15 – What To Do With Johnathan Major’s Character In The MCU

00:48:53 – Who Else Is On This Epstein List?

00:56:13 – The Crew’s Top 10 Albums Of 2023

01:18:29 – Voicemails #1 – Staying With Your Girl The Family Hates

01:34:22 – Voicemail #2 – Figuring Out Goals For 2024

01:46:51 – The Crew’s New Years Resolutions

Want MORE Rory & Mal? Sign up for Patreon!

/ newrorynmal