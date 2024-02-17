Video: NEW RORY & MAL (Episode 243) Mal’s Sick Of Valentine’s Day

Time Stamps:
00:00:00 – Start
00:00:45 – Mal Is “Sick”
00:02:05 – Rory’s Album Merch!!
00:03:36 – We Guess Where Mal Went
00:07:05 – Hot Ones Sean Evans Spicy Relationship
00:11:43 – Recreating The Scene For Rory
00:16:19 – Dating P**n Star & OF Girl
00:22:00 – Escort Culture
00:27:47 – Rachel Dolezal Fired
00:31:10 – Naked News / Trump’s Lawyer
00:33:50 – Bobbi Altoff’s Divorce / Rebrand
00:45:13 – The Rollout: Bobbi & Drake’s Interview
00:47:10 – Groupie Culture On Tour
00:53:10 – Eminem Producing ‘Stan’ Doc
00:57:12 – Stan Fans Are Hate Culture
01:04:20 – Social Media Changed Fandom
01:08:50 – Sad Truth Of Music Marketing
01:12:49 – Julian & Rory Share The Artists They Stan
01:13:22 – Rory’s Relationship With Little Brother
01:15:54 – Rory And Hater Fans
01:18:29 – Old War Tactics Are Dumb
01:21:32 – Voicemail / Heartbreak Advice
