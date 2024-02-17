Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice, Ish, Queenzflip & Melyssa Ford (Episode 700) “D.O.E.”

Big 700! The JBP kicks off this episode with a recap of their Valentine’s Day (5:54) before discussing a freaky news week. Freddie Gibbs ex releases a picture of him online (18:19), Sean Evans splits with adult film star (28:44), and Ish debates former teacher being fired for having an OnlyFans account (40:28). Also, Ice talks about the advancement of AI on Instagram (53:20), Kanye & Ty Dolla $ign’s ‘Vultures’ album continues to be removed and readded to streaming (1:12:10), Vory kicked off of the Dream Chasers label (1:47:30), and much more!

Sleeper Picks:

Joe | Mack Keane & ESTA. – “Super”

Ice | ScHoolboy Q – “Yeern 101”

Parks | Rhymefest (feat. EP Da Hellcat) – “Pop”

Ish | Tanner Adell – “Buckle Bunny”

Melyssa | N3WYRKLA & Brent Faiyaz – “not enough”